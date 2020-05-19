House Show #4: Angelikah Fahray

Portland r&b, folk, and pop blending songstress Angelikah Fahray joins us for SPACE House Shows, our new weekly live stream series on Instagram, every Tuesday night at 8pm EST.

Angelikah Fahray is a Portland-bred singer and songwriter, who’s shot onto the Maine music scene in the last year with virtuosic vocal abilities, fierce and undeniable talent, and an effortless style. She made her debut at SPACE last summer with a truly spellbinding set of mellifluous melodies and sinewy grooves, opening for the sold-out Garifuna Collective show.

These shows are member-supported and it’s because of our members’ generosity that we’re able to run this concert series and ensure that all performers are paid. We firmly believe in compensating artists fairly and these times are no different.

To further support this program, please donate to @space-gallery on Venmo during each concert and we will split these additional funds 50/50 between the artist(s) performing and re-investing in this series, so it can last as long as we’re unable to gather together in the same room again.