House Show: Sarah Violette

Portland rapper Sarah Violette joins us for SPACE House Shows, our new weekly live stream series on Instagram, every Tuesday night at 8pm EST.

Sarah Violette, formerly known as Lady Essence, is a veteran hip hop artist from Maine. The former recipient of the New England Music Awards “Hip Hop Act of the Year” has released nearly a dozen projects showcasing her fiery flow, hook-heavy style, and chameleonic abilities to blend with diverse producers and emcees.

These shows are member-supported and it’s because of our members’ generosity that we’re able to run this concert series and ensure that all performers are paid. We firmly believe in compensating artists fairly and these times are no different.