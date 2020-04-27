SPACE House Shows

Introducing SPACE House Shows! Every Tuesday at 8:00 pm, musicians will take to our Instagram page, performing live from their homes to yours. We hope these digital shows can be a vessel for the same sorts of joy, curiosity, and community found at SPACE events past and of course, future.

These shows are member-supported and it’s because of our members’ generosity that we’re able to run this concert series and ensure that all performers are paid. We firmly believe in compensating artists fairly and these times are no different.

To further support this program, please donate to @space-gallery on Venmo during each concert and we will split these additional funds 50/50 between the artist(s) performing and re-investing in this series, so it can last as long as we’re unable to gather together in the same room again.

View the first seven-week lineup below:

4.28 COLBY NATHAN & TOM KOVACEVIC

5.5 JUST PLAIN JONES

5.12 SARAH VIOLETTE

5.19 ANGELIKAH FAHRAY

5.26 JACOB AUGUSTINE

6.2 MEHETABLE

6.9 BRIGHT BOY